December 11, 1967 – March 13, 2021

Louis Claiborne Aycock, age 53, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Chabert Medical Center. Louis was a longtime resident of Houma La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with services beginning at 12:00PM Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery.

Louis is survived by his mother, Marie “Blondie” Parham; daughters, Angele Aycock, Alesha Chaisson, Kimberly Aycock and fiancé Trevor Bergeron, Ciara Aycock; grandchildren, Brayden, Breya, Mason, Connor, Brantley, Grayson; fiancé, Lynette McNew; siblings, Connie Kraemer, Tony Aycock (Gloria), Cindy Callahan (Gary), Henry Aycock (Tammy), Anna Williams, Clarence Parham, and Peggy Pitre (Kevin); numerous nieces and nephews.

Louis is preceded in death by his father, Albert Aycock; infant son; son-in-law, Shane Chaisson; baby brother, Peter; mother-in-law, Emily Verdin; father-in-law, Joseph “Boy” Verdin; grandmothers, Emile Breaux, and Laurentine; brother-in-law, Willard Kraemer; Godmother, Beverly Bell.

Louis was fun, loving, caring, compassionate, and very helpful to many. He had a great personality and the most amazing heart. Louis lived for his grandchildren and adored his daughters. Louis has been reunited with his family who passed before him and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.