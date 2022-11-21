Louis Joseph Ledet, 59, a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes and resident of Houma, passed away on November 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral services to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Burial will follow Sacred Heart Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Ledet; children, Louie Ledet, Tabitha Ledet, Ryan Ledet, and Shea Ledet; grandchildren, Bailey, Haize, Cohen, Claire, and Abel; mother, Joyce Ledet; sibling, Maria Dupre (Andy), Yvette Blanchard (Gerald), Mark Ledet (Yvonne), Stephanie Trahan, Steve Ledet (Shana), and Jeff Ledet; father in law, Ronald Deshotel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louby Ledet; brother, Carl John Ledet; brother in law, Mike Trahan; sisters in law, Melinda Ledet and Debbie Ledet; and mother in law, Henrietta Deshotel; and niece, Marnie Ledet.

Louis was a good man with the biggest heart of anyone you’ve ever met. He’s touched many lives for many years with his kindness. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and even give the shirt off his back.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.