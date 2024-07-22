Louis Joseph Mohana, Jr.

August 15, 1948 — July 21, 2024

Louis J. Mohana, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and entrepreneur, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2024. He was 75. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 50 years, Jennifer Crochet Mohana; their four loving children, Tricia Summers (Brian), Joseph Mohana (Julie Miller), Anne Watson (Philip), and Katharine Mohana; his four grandchildren, James Summers, Jack Summers, Julia Watson, and George Watson; and his sister, Jean Mohana Giglio. He also leaves behind a white lab and a golden retriever, which he spoiled so much that each had not one but two stints at doggy bootcamp.

Louis was a visionary businessman who, along with his wife, Jennifer, founded a successful furniture store, Louis Mohana Furniture, in Bourg. After his father’s furniture and appliance store closed, Louis carried on the family’s entrepreneurial spirit by opening a small store of his own on Hwy. 24. What started as a small room in a converted horse barn with a single employee is now an 80,000-square foot showroom that has employed hundreds of Terrebonne residents over the years. Louis Mohana Furniture was his pride and joy. With Jennifer by his side, Louis was deeply committed to running the business over the past 44 years. Often hosting special events and delighting children with rides on the miniature vintage train, he was honored to contribute to the Terrebonne Parish community.

Louis grew up in Houma, where he developed a strong work ethic and love of fast cars and, really, anything with an engine. As a child, he once took a pump out of a garden fountain to deconstruct it – much to his mother’s chagrin. This passion continued throughout his life, during which he and his son Joseph competed in drag racing competitions, including the NHRA Drag Racing Top Sportsmen Series. His love of cars was rivaled only by his passion for horses. Some of his proudest moments were watching his daughters compete at the Appaloosa World Championships. Louis loved his children and supported them in all of their endeavors, which included their education and advanced degrees.

His greatest love, however, was undoubtedly his wife Jennifer, whom he married in 1975. Together, they built a life filled with raising four successful children, business success, family celebrations, many long road trips, pounds of crawfish, and shared accomplishments.

In addition to his professional achievements and hobbies, Louis was known for his generous spirit. He regularly donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and local charities such as Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis J. and Mae Mohana. The family wishes to extend a tremendous and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Russell Henry, the VitalCaring staff, the Louis Mohana Furniture employees, and many caregivers.

Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church in Bourg on Friday, July 26 at 9:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial following at noon. The graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or St. Ann Church in Bourg in Louis’ memory.