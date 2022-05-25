December 13, 1945 – May 24, 2022

Louis Joseph “L.J.” Schexnayder Sr., 76 passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 3:06pm. Louis was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will follow visitation on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am. Burial will take place at the conclusion of services in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, LA.

Louis is survived by his children, Aaron P. Schexnayder and wife Heidi, Louis Schexnayder Jr. and wife Shannon, Brandy Schexnayder Theriot and husband John, Curt Schexnayder and wife Dixie Galliano; brother, Bruno “Re Re”Richard Schexnayder; grandchildren, Michelle Schexnayder, Aaron Schexnayder II, Tayler Schexnayder, Austan Theriot, Ariel Theriot, Krislyn Schexnayder, Hannah Schexnayder, Hunter Schexnayder, Chansen Schexnayder, and Rhilyn Schexnayder; step-grandchildren, Tate and Bella; and great grandchildren, Stratton, Luke, and Greycen; brother-in-law, Junius Arceneaux Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Arceneaux Schexnayder; parents, Marc and Alice Rome Schexnayder; brothers, Marc “Pookum” Schexnayder Jr. and wife Edwina, Duke Paul Schexnayder, father-in-law, Junius Arceneaux Sr., and mother-in-law, Wilda Arceneaux; sister-in-law, Elaine Naquin.

Louis was self employed and also worked as a Public Servant and served Terrebonne Parish as their Constable for thirty-nine years. Louis was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. Louis was a former Krewe of Hercules board member/member.

Louis enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, trawling, camping, and gardening.

