June 26, 1934 – April 22, 2022

Louise Marie Porche, went to meet her Heavenly Father on April 22, 2022 at the age of 87.

A memorial service will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, and burial at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II following Mass.

She is survived by her daughter, Katrina Darcey (Chad); one son, Wade Porche (Susan); grandchildren, Jeah’n Darcey (Kathryn), Gavin Darcey (Samantha), Nicholas Porche (Spring), Stacy Gaudet, Karla Matherne, and David Matherne; step-grandchildren, Andrew, Susan, and Tori; great-grandchildren, Xander, Ryleigh, Tamika, Alexis, Devin, Kyle, Kiera, Dakoda, Brexten, and Dayton; step-great-grandchildren, Alayia, Bridgette, and Ashton; great-great-grandchildren, DJ and Raelynn; step-great-great-grandchildren, Asher, Maddox, and Emma; brother, Kurt Marcel; sister, Alice Clark (Leo); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leland Porche, and former husband, Lindsay Porche; parents, Louise Molaison Marcel and Sullivan Marcel; daughter, Bernadette Matherne; sisters, Rita Mae Porche, Hazel Filce, and Ethel Babin; and brothers, Norman, Junel, Louis, and Russel Marcel.

Louise was born on Southdown Plantation and worked alongside her father and mother at the sugar refinery. She was a devoted member of the family of St. Bernadette Catholic Church from the time it became a Parish Church. She taught religion for many years and she was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Please join us for a celebration of her life.