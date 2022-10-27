Lt. Allen Thomas Bourdier (Ret.), 58, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022, surrounded by love and laughter.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. There will be visitation in Baton Rouge on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home from 1 to 4 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Michelle Boudreaux Bourdier of Houma, his children Tech Sgt. Ryan and Sarah Bourdier, stationed in S. Korea; Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andrew Bourdier, stationed in Diego Garcia; Staff Sgt. Craig and Sera Bourdier stationed at Fairchild AFB, WA.; and Sean and Whitney Bourdier of Hammond. He also leaves behind his two granddaughters that were his pride and joy, Aeralyn and Meridian Bourdier.

He is survived by the family he was born into, his mother Catherine P. Bourdier; Lionel, Jr. and Alison Bourdier; Leslie “Ms. B” Bourdier; Clair and Ricky Akes; and Ben and Shelly Bourdier. He will be greatly missed by his Godchildren Samii Pitre, Madilyn Bourdier, and J’ae Duplechin, along with his nieces and nephews Adele Autin, Samantha, Stephanie, Jade, and James Bourdier, John Akes, Abbey Roussy, and Kyle Morrison. He is also survived by his loving Godmother Ann Richard; Susan Brunet of Houma, and Kelly Webster of Spokane, WA., and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.

His family grew to include the one he married into with James and Sherry, Don and Trudy, Dale and Sharon, and David Boudreaux; Sharon and Teddy Potter; Christy and Brian Vauk, Charlie Wheeler and Gordon Bonser; and many nieces and nephews.

There were family ties he created with Hal Bauland, Albert Dupont, Vernon Caldwell, Jennifer Detiveaux, Kevin Caballero, John Lofaso, Keegan Melancon, and Danny Voisin. The EBRSO family included Laura Stagg and Neil Stone; Jason Fitzpatrick; David and Susan Luker; and Clifton Street.

He was preceded in death by his father Lionel Bourdier, Sr., his in-laws Donald and Dorothy Boudreaux; grandparents Armant, Jr. and Velma Bourdier; and George, Sr. and Jeanne Picou; his uncles Roy Bourdier and George Picou, Jr.; and sister-in-law Beth Boudreaux.

Allen was a 1982 graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School, a 1984 graduate of Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK. He was a proud veteran of the US Army.

He was a dedicated Law Enforcement Professional for 26 years with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office retiring as the Crime Scene Division Lieutenant. He was an F.B.I. and P.O.S.T. Certified Crime Scene Instructor.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Lionel “Skip” Bourdier and his family for giving us a place to call home for the last few years, Debra Gorr of Haydel Hospice who was our Superstar Angel when we needed her, and the staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, especially Caroline Thompson, Jennifer Ducote, Elaise Mosley, and Dr. Bienvenu of La. Hematology and Oncology Associates, and the staff of the Infusion Center.