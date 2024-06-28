Lucien Bergeron (92) passed away peacefully on June 25, 2024, surrounded by family who loved him dearly. Mr. Bergeron lived quite an eventful life and was dedicated to many organizations and church-related activities.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

He attended Mount Carmel Academy in elementary school and Thibodaux College, now E.D. White High School. He was active in the Red Cross, March of Dimes, and 4-H (state officer) in high school. He was class president and recipient of the VFW award, citizenship medal, Woodmen of the World, the Louisiana Floral Association, state Poetry award as well as the American Legion award. While in school, he worked for the Item Newspaper, Quality Pharmacy Drugstore, Block Department Store, and the Grand Theatre.

Later Lucien attended USL for a short time but furthered his education by taking banking, insurance, business management, and finance courses. He was an exceptional writer and wrote for many local and regional newspapers. In 1948, the first local radio station went on the air by the call letters KCIL. It was located in Houma and remotely in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Mr. Bergeron produced extensive programming for the station and became an announcer. This led to becoming a City Desk Operator with RCA Records Company and in 1952, he accepted the position of sales and promotional representative with Columbia for the states of Louisiana and Mississippi. While working for Columbia Records, he purchased the Green Lantern Cafe in Thibodaux. He left Columbia in 1954 and sold the Green Lantern in September 1955. His last position was with Retail Credit Company which is now Equifax. He was branch manager for Houma and the surrounding areas until he retired.

As an active member of the community, Lucien’s achievements were numerous. In 1963, he helped organize the Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department as a charter member. In 1964, he organized a committee to petition the Terrebonne Parish Police Jury to create a separate ward for the Bayou Cane area. Though eighty percent of the area backed this move, the jury rejected it.

In addition to his community involvement, the deceased dedicated much of his time to Catholic School service. He was a past member of the New Orleans Archdiocese School Board. He served on the Arbitration and Executive Committee and was chairman of Finance. Simultaneously, he was a member of the St. Bernadette Elementary Board and the Vandebilt Board; quite an achievement at that time. Mr. Bergeron was a strong advocate for team sports for girls at Vandebilt. A big supporter and member of the National and District Forensic League, Mr. Bergeron saw his daughter and her debate partner win the state championship in Louisiana’s Debate for Vandebilt.

As a charter member of the committee at St. Bernadette School, he organized the PTA, where he served as president for several years. He co-founded Six Flags over Broadmoor, a huge fundraiser for St. Bernadette, along with numerous other fundraisers to support his beloved school. St. Bernadette was a cherished part of Mr. Bergeron’s Catholic faith. He loved his participation in the Holy Name Society, St. Vincent de Paul, and as a lector for 40 years until he resigned due to health reasons.

Lucien Bergeron was born on November 6, 1931, to the union of Melanie Arcement and Lucien D. Bergeron, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Dufrene; his daughter, Geralyn Dunckelman; and son-in-law, Reggie Bagala.

Mr. Bergeron is survived by his children, Melinda (Charles, III) Peterson, Brent (Roxanne)Bergeron, Andrie (Nicholas) Laseigne, and Marissa Bagala; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bernadette Catholic School, St. Mary’s Nativity School, Vandebilt Catholic High School, or E.D. White Catholic High School.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lucien Bergeron.