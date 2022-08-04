Lucien J. Caballero

August 30, 1937 – August 1, 2022

Lucien Joseph Caballero, 84, a native of Bell Alliance, Louisiana and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on August 1, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church, Plattenville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Plattenville, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Knight Caballero; sons, Keith (Daralyn) Caballero, Wayne Caballero, and Chuck (Jacy) Caballero; daughters, Connie Lanoix and Carmen (J.B.) Fuselier; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Robert Caballero and Thomas Caballero; parents, Lucien and Marie Caballero; brothers, Alex “Son” Caballero and Claude Cavalier; sister, Marguerite Cavalier.

The family wishes to thank Centerwell Home Health, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center on the Second Floor, Acadian Ambulance, and the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was a retired welder/pipefitter. Owner of Caballero Welding Services. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the camp, spending time with family and friends. He was proud of his children and grandchildren, passing his knowledge onto them.