Lucien Ordoyne

Lucien Paul Ordoyne, 79, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 4:50 AM. Born October 21, 1942 he was a native and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial services following at St. James Chapel Mausoleum.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Genevia “Talut” Thibodaux Ordoyne; daughters, Kelly Larousse (Desmond), Karen Ordoyne; grandchildren, Trey Landry, Peyton Larousse; brothers, Lambert Ordoyne and Charlie Ordoyne (Sue).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Gerdie Ordoyne; grandson, Dalton Thomas Larousse.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and raising chickens. He loved his wife and daughters. His pride and joy were his grandkids. He loved them very much.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center, Journey Hospice, D&M Pharmacy for their care.