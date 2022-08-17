Lucien Sacco

November 5, 1940 – August 14, 2022

Lucien Anthony Sacco, 81, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on August 14, 2022.

The services will be private with only immediate family members present.

He is survived by his Sons, Timothy (wife Mica), David (wife Linda) and Patrick (wife Monique); Daughters, Rhonda (husband Dane) Blanchard; Erica (husband Todd) Champagne; brother, George F. Sacco; Five Grandchildren, Coy and Cammie Sacco, Lindsay Blanchard, Tyler Sacco and Coby Sacco; One Great-Grandson, Jonas Sacco.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Doris M. Chiasson; his parents, John A. Sacco and Marie Paternostro; brothers, Pascal, John V. and Joseph Sacco; sisters, Josephine Pitre, Laura Blanchard, Lillie Camp, and Theresa Boudreaux.