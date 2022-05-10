July 19, 1942 ~ May 5, 2022

Lucille Jasper Carter, 79, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, LA passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 12:00 PM until funeral time at 2:00 PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memories of Lucille will forever remain in the heart of her children, Murice (Edward) Johnson, Ternia (Horace) Lassien, Alesia (Keith) Scoby and William Jasper. Seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah Jasper, Sr., and Thelma V. Jasper. Sons, Albert Terrell Carter and Albert Marcel Carter. Brothers, Kermit Nash, Raymond Jasper, Sr., Elijah Jasper, Jr., and Stewart Jasper, Sr. Sisters, Cloteal Warren, Myrtle Aubert, Mary Davis, Martha Nash, Earline Carter and Glenda Holliday.