Lucy B. Chauvin

July 24, 1934 – April 14, 2022

Lucy Blanchard Chauvin, 87, who was fondly called Maw Maw Lucy by her grandchildren, departed her loving family on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was a native of Chauvin, Louisiana, and a resident of Bourg, Louisiana.

Family and Friends are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with the burial immediately in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter: Angela C. Belanger; grandchildren: Julienne Authement, husband Bronson, Alex Belanger, companion Megan Neil, Jacob Belanger, wife Stephanie, and Sarena Bonvillain, husband John; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Gabe, and Sadie Authement, Adelynn and Olivia Belanger, John and Ava Mosley, and Amber and Kaitlyn Bonvillain; great-great-grandchildren: Rae-Lynn Bonvillain; sister: Ena Savoie; and sister-in-law: Janice Blanchard.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Alexander and Therese Blanchard; siblings: Evelyn “Toot” Charpentier, husband Joseph, Gurvis “Go” Blanchard,

Roland “Kick” Blanchard, wife Dorothy, Betty Babin, husband Jessie “Buck”, Emma “Snooky” Battise, husband Richard; brother-in-law: Albert Savoie; former husband: Lindsey J. Chauvin; and son-in-law: Barry J. Belanger

Maw Maw Lucy was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors. She was always tending to her blossoming flowers. Each year, she would grow a vegetable garden. She enjoyed baking and cooking and was well known for her pecan cake and chicken gumbo. Reading was also a favorite pastime. Her great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed.