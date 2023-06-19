Lucy Belle Revia Colston Martin, age 95, passed away Monday June 5, 2023. She was a native of Texas and resident of Gray, Louisiana.

A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date.

Lucy is survived by her son, Robert Lee Colston, Jr. (Alma); daughter, Wanda Dufrene (Marshall); grandchildren, Tamera Billiot (Ivy), Carrie Latimer (Steve Bullock), Becky Colston-Winzenried (David), Lisa Latimer Kocourek (John), Theresa Colston, Nicky Dufrene, Jared Portwood; great-grandchildren, Raven Dempster (Jordan Conerly), Nicholas Robertson, Chloe Kocourek, Ian Kocourek, Brooke “Ellie” Burnett, Gabrielle Dufrene, Nicholas Dufrene, Tanya Smith; great-great-grandson, Aidyn Conerly; brother, James Revia; and numerous nephews.

Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Martin; parents, Eunice Fousek and Louis Revia; brother, Alfred Revia; daughter, Jewel Cullison.

Lucy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed fishing and crabbing. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

