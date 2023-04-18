Ludene Coe Miller, 95, died Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:53 am. Born October 15, 1927 she was a native of Dothan, Alabama and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday April 22, 2023 at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna K. Dengate; daughter in law, Bonnie Boyle Miller; grandchildren, Yvette Miller Sutton (Lane),Chad Miller (Bridgette), Ladon Adrian Miller (Michelle), Brad Troxclair, Ricky Troxclair, Bridget Price (Bucky); great grandchildren, Austin Miller (Kelsey), Amelie Miller, Campbell Ladon Miller, Julia Daigle, Gavin Daigle, Kirt Miller.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Homer Coe and Beatrice Wilson Coe; sons, Ladon Miller and Ronnie Miller; companion, Carroll Savoie; grandson, Sean W. Miller. She was also preceded in death by, D.A. “Curly” Miller.

She was an avid bowler and round dancer. Her family was always number 1 in her heart. Anyone who met her always spoke of how sweet and loving she was.

The family would like to thank the staff at Baton Rouge General Medical Center from the ICU nurses to her End of Life Staff.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.