Luke Joseph Ford

December 4, 1933 – January 22, 2022

Luke J. Ford Jr., 88, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on January 22, 2022.

He is survived by his children, John Ford and wife, Allison and Lisa F. Ray, and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Eric Ford and wife, Tara, Kevin Ford, and Scott Ford, Jason Ray Jr. and wife, Rachel, and Cameron Ray.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ledet Ford; brothers, Clarence Ford and wife, Louise and Harvey Ford and wife, Susie; and parents, Luke Ford Sr. and Elma Boudreaux Ford.

“Coach” Ford worked in education for over 40 years at Thibodaux College, East Thibodaux Jr. High and Thibodaux High School where he served as Principal for fifteen years. He finished his career in education as Supervisor Title I director. Coach was an active member in a number of service organizations including the Thibodaux Lions Club, St. Vincent de Paul, Nicholls State Alumni Federation, Bayou Council on Alcoholism, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce and the Knights of Columbus. He is also a veteran having served in the U.S. Army for four years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas G. Chaisson, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Patti Voss, Rev. Robert Eastwood, Nathaniel Ward, Torion Tillman, Taraneka Brooks, Delika Scott, Sandra Green Hill, and Kira Thomas for the wonderful care given.

