September 26, 1938 ~ April 22, 2021

Luster Hawkins, Sr., 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma, LA. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Lester Hawkins, Jr., Brian and Dwight Dillard; daughters, Kelly and India Dillard; eighteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brother, Lionel Hawkins; sister, Naomi H. Hayes; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance Stovall Hawkins; daughter, Latoya Dillard; parents, James and Hazel Aitkens Hawkins; brothers, Dalton, Jimmie, and Eddie Hawkins, Sr.; sisters, Doris Brown and Lillie Hawkins; and grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.