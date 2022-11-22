Luther H. Kelly, Jr., age 84, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., He was a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, November 28, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

Luther is survived by his loving children, Craig Kelly, Jennifer Kelly White and husband Gerard and their daughter Megan White; sister, Leontina Kelly Gallagher.

Luther is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Necia White Kelly; parents, Luther H. Kelly, Sr. and Esther Newman Kelly.

He was born Nov 30, 1937, in Houma, Louisiana. Prior to graduation from Terrebonne High School in 1955, he was a Boy Scout, Explorer Scout, and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He also joined the cadet squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and was the commander of the cadet squadron and earned the rank of cadet 1st Lieutenant.

While at LSU, he was in the ROTC, a Major in the Pershing Rifles drill team, and earned his Private Pilot’s License. He had a very eventful 5-day period in late January 1961 when he received his officer’s commission as a 2nd Lieutenant with the U. S. Army, graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree from LSU, and then on January 28 married the love of his life Necia Jo White.

The newlyweds moved to Maryland and then Huntsville, Alabama where he served with the Army Ordnance Missile Command and was assigned to the Multisystem Test Equipment project. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant and then was later honorably released from active duty and moved back to Houma. Over the course of decades, he worked for the Kelly Drilling Company, Kerr McGee, Placid Oil Company, Penrod Drilling Company, and Kelly Consulting.

He was the organizer and founder of the Gulf Coast Environmental Affairs Group and served as chairman for the first 3 terms. He was also a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and was a Certified Environmental Professional by the Louisiana Environmental Professional Association.

He was a 3rd degree Master Mason in the Masonic Order and member of the Krewe of Terreanians where he was a Duke in 1968. Alongside his loving wife, he was a member of the Terrebonne Genealogical Society, the St. Mathews Parents Club, First United Methodist Church, and worked with the Louisiana Junior Miss program.

The family expresses its appreciation and gratitude to the Post Acute Care Team at Terrebonne General Health Systems for their excellent care, dedication, and compassion they gave Dad.

