Lyle Eugene Trabeaux, 87, died Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM. Born December 10, 1936 he was a native of New Orleans and resident of Thibodaux.

He is survived by his wife Shirleen Boudreaux Trabeaux; daughter, Sharon Trabeaux Molina (John); step children, Kim Guidry (Gary), Scott Lewis (Kathy); grandchildren, Grace Marie Molina, Rhian Lewis, Erica Pierce (Ethan), Alex Hall (Sam), Nicholas Lewis (Naomi), Daniel Bigger; great grandchildren, Zane, Wyatt, Finley.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Trabeaux and Lena Sacco Trabeaux Powell; daughter, Lisa Trabeaux.

Lyle worked as a pipe fitter, welder and plumber for the U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #60. He loved fishing and blues music, he was an orchid enthusiast, a World War II history buff and the best cook ever.

As per his wishes no services to be held.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Haydel Memorial Hospice.