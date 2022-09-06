LyndaRose Steen Oncale, 77, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 4:20 AM. She was a native of Monticello, MS and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by survived by her children, Robert Wade Calcote, David Jarrod Baker, Renee Baker Blanchard, Alyda Oncale Mire; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her sister, Alice Dell Cliburn.

LyndaRose is preceded in death by her parents, Estus and Mini Ola Steen; son in law, Leroy Blanchard, Jr.

She was a devoted mother and friend who loved painting, cooking and gardening.

We would like to share a special thank you to Shannon Fabre, the entire staff with Journey Hospice, especially Ms. Bailey and Ms. Melinda for taking such wonderful care of LyndaRose these last few months. You guys truly have a gift.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to slow down, take in the beauty of nature and spend time with loved ones.

“Got no time for spreadin’ roots, the time has come to be gone, and to our health we drink a thousand times, It’s time to ramble on.” Led Zeppelin