October 24, 1936 – June 26, 2022

Mabel Marie Boudreaux, 85, a native of Chacahoula, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away on June 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Schriever, Louisiana.

She is survived by her loving husband, Newton Boudreaux, Son, Dale Michael Boudreaux, Daughter, Stefanie Boudreaux (Michael Verdin).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar LeBlanc and Elsie Thibodeaux LeBlanc, sisters, Connie Chaisson and Julie LeBlanc.

Mabel was a beloved wife and mother. She enjoyed her many years of employment at TARC Wonderland and the many friends she made while working there.