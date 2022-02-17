Macey T. Matherne, 32, a native of Lockport, LA and a resident of Metairie, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Victory Life Church, Lockport, LA. A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 pm.

She is survived by her companion, Joseph Dinet; daughters, Alayjha and Brooklynn Matherne; father, Perry Terrebonne Sr. (Cheryl); mother, Mary Bryan (Timothy Sampey); brothers, Perry Terrebonne Jr. (Kristen), Brad Terrebonne, and Jacob Terrebonne; sisters, Tami Gangl, Samantha Nunes (Trey), Alyssa Stevens (Josh) and Christina Falgout (Tim) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Terrebonne; grandparents, Rosemary and Phillip Breaux, Louise and Nelson Verrett; uncles, David Breaux, Phillip Breaux, Henry Breaux, Sr., Pierre Terrebonne Jr., Riley Terrebonne, Sr.; aunt, Annamae Herbert and cousin, Riley Terrebonne, Jr.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.