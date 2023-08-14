Maci Jean Neal, 18, a native and resident of Houma, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 3:00 pm till 6:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, July 24, 2023 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 10:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her mother, Shanel Neal; grandparents, David Neal, Sr. and Jeanette Adragna Neal; uncles/parans, David Neal, Jr. and Tim Neal; godmother, Margaret Neal; aunt, Lesley Neal; cousins, Allison, Skylar, Samantha, Gabrielle, and Tristan Neal; her family by heart, Michael, Johnathon, April, Tiegan, and Adrian; and her St. Bernadette family. She is also survived by her fur baby, Jazzie.

She was preceded in death by her cousin, Christine Alexis Neal; great-grandparents, Rita and Michael Adragna, and Margaret and Daniel Neal.

Maci loved to go to her dance lessons, shopping with her Paw-Paw, going to the campground with her Uncle Tim and family where she enjoyed riding her golf cart, also enjoyed going to Paw-Paw’s camp and driving the boat to get ice cream with her cousins. She enjoyed her Make-A-Wish trips with her Mom and Maw-Maw Jeanette, where she met and became life-long friends with the Kash family, and she also enjoyed seeing the Christmas lights with her Uncle David, godmother Margaret, and cousins.

Maci and her mom would like to thank her family, friends, St. Bernadette family, and her new friends along the way who supported her through her Mitochondrial illness. Maci was and always will be her Mom’s hero.

