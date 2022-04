December 5, 1931 – April 12, 2022

Madeleine Abadie Lasserre, 90, born and raised on Webre Steib Plantation on Decemeber 5, 1931. She was a resident of Vacherie, Louisiana and passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

She is survived by her five sons, Zebedee (Mel) Lasserre, Ashley (Tammy) Lasserre, Bruce (Karen) Lasserre, Brian (Lona) Lasserre, and Evan (Rose) Lasserre; one daughter, Lourdes (Whitney) Folse; sixteen grandchildren, Jeanie Lasserre, Jamie Lasserre, Shannon Cortez, Disa Billings, Kayla Gaspard, Barry Lasserre, Kerry Lasserre, Angelle Lasserre, Jared Lasserre, Jordan Lasserre, Scott Lasserre, John Lasserre, Lee Lasserre, Amanda Lasserre, Opal Cortez, and Laurel Cortez; twenty-one great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Rose Anne Mire, Clothilde (Gerard) Hymel, Judith Kliebert, Vickie Schexnayder, Nancy (Clinton) Benoit, Jeanne (Tony) Clemente, Antoinette Abadie; brother, Kenneth (Sue) Abadie; sister-in-law, Pam Abadie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lasserre; son-in-law, Dwight Cortez; great-granddaughter, Kassidy Folse; father, Ozane Abadie; mother, Rose Gravois Abadie; brothers, Harold (Lois) Abadie, Ozane Abadie Jr., Ted Abadie, and Nolan (Brenda) Abadie; sister, Margerite (Dudley) Labat; and brothers-in-law, Robert Schexnayder, Huey Kliebert, and Richard Mire.

Madeleine was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a crafty person and liked to bake especially for her family.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.