Madison Frances Harford Naquin, 31, surrounded by her loved ones, has been restored and called home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2024 following a long, hard-fought battle with Metastatic Melanoma.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2024 from 8:30 am until service time at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in her hometown at a later date and time.

Born on June 26, 1993, in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Paul Harford and Melissa Cheney. Madison grew up in Sayre and graduated from High School in 2011. For several years during and after high school Madison worked at the Original Italian Grille where she met her now husband Seth Naquin. In 2016 they relocated to the Naquin Settlement (EST. 1785) in Thibodaux, Louisiana where they continued to raise their two children, Kielen Michael Naquin and Kinley Anna Naquin. Maddie had a love for gardening, cooking, antique shopping, and all things music, singing included. She had a deep compassion for those in need, whether it be people or animals. Madison loved fiercely and put others needs above her own even as she weathered her own storms. Maddie loved to be surrounded by her family and was known by her friends to be the life of the party, even if she was late for it.

Maddie was welcomed into heaven by her son, Kristian Matthew Naquin, maternal grandmother, Donna Grey, paternal grandparents, John Harford and Arline Harford, father-in-law, Rudy Naquin, and great grandfather, for whom she was named after, Francis Robert Morrison.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Seth Naquin; children, Kielen and Kinley; father, Paul Harford (Melissa), mother, Melissa Cheney; siblings; Matthew Harford, Mitchell DeKay (Tiffany), Paul Estes (Megan); grandparents, Guy “Papa” Cheney, and Dennis Grey; mothers-in-law, Lindy Naquin, and Brenda Naquin; brothers-in-law, Blake Naquin (Lindsey), and Cody Naquin (Blanca); with special mention of Uncle Darryl and Aunt Brenda Barthelomy, and Aunt Jeanne Autin as well as cherished lifelong friends; Cambria, Andrea, Kelsea, Chelsea, Desiree.

Above all she lived for her children. Isaiah 66:13 “As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you; and you will be comforted over Jerusalem”

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Team Ory, 144 Acadia Woods Dr. Thibodaux, LA (www.team-ory.com), Laizarex Cancer Foundation (www.laizarex.org), or any local humane society/food pantry of ones choice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.