Madonna Cecilia Lyons Poiencot, 74, a lifelong resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 26, 2023. As per Madonna’s wishes, there will be no services held.

Madonna is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Edward Poiencot, Jr.; son, Kevin Poiencot, Sr. (fiancé Dodie); grandchildren, Brent Verdin (Jackie), Kevin Poiencot, Jr. (fiancé Olivia), Evan Poiencot, and Emily Poiencot; step-grandchildren, Ethan (fiancé Victoria), Arianna (partner Carley), and Jayden; great-grandchildren, Khaili, Kathy, Benjamin, Blake, Kimberly, Brayden, and Beauxeigh; step-great-grandchild, Abel; brothers, Jaral Lyons and Rayne John Lyons (Brenda); sister, Geraldine Savoie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren whom she loved and adored.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hilliard Nicholas Lyons and Lillie Mae Lirette Lyons; paternal grandparents, Nicholas James Lyons and Marcelite Malbrough Lyons; maternal grandparents, August Lyons and Louise Picou Lirette; father-in-law, Edward J. Poiencot, Sr.; mother-in-law, Marie Boudoin Poiencot; brother, James “Jim” Lyons; sisters, Mayola Lyons Rhodes and Jeanette Lyons LeBouef; and one great-grandchild.

Madonna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a kind soul and was always someone that could put a smile on your face. Madonna was a ray of sunshine to everyone she met and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Madonna Poiencot.