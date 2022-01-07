Mae Allemand Chiasson

Mae Rose A. Chiasson, 87, a native and resident of Lockport, LA passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, January 10, 2022 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Norman A. Chiasson; children, Charlene Foret (companion: Evans Plaisance), Chris Chiasson (Barbara), Patti Callais and Dawn Cheramie (Steve); grandchildren, Clay (Amanda), Jada (Andrew), Bryce, Kain, Lindsay (Mark), Morgan, Kallie (Nick), Jace (Courtney), Nicole (Kevin) and Steven (Alicia); great grandchildren, Lane, Cameron, Mason, Liam, Lakyn, Eli, Weslyn, Jaydon, Jack, Abbigale and Annelise; brother, Darryl Allemand; sisters, Geraldine Pierce and Joyce Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Annie Allemand; brothers, Lawrence Allemand, Nathan Allemand, Norris Allemand and sister, Doris Hebert.

Mae Rose enjoyed camping, dancing and pokeno. She loved taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.