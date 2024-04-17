Mae Duplantis Theriot Ledet, age 101, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.



Mae is survived by her grandchildren, Tina Doiron and Brian Falgout; her great-grandchildren, Shawn, Stacie, Brianna, and Alexis; her stepchildren, Anthony Ledet, Winston Ledet, Sr., and Linda; and numerous nephews, nieces, great-great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Mae was preceded in passing by her first husband, Raymond Theriot, Sr. and her second husband, Renee Ledet; her children, Raymond Theriot Jr. and Sharon T. Bergeron; her parents, Adley Duplantis and Gertrude Buquet Duplantis; her brothers, Ernest Duplantis, Randolph Duplantis, and Ephie Duplantis Sr.; her true friend, Max Caissie; her sister, Gilda Rhodes; and her step-mother, Viola LeBoeuf Duplantis

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Mae on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel, beginning at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Mae will be laid to rest in St. Francis Cemetery #2 immediately after services.

Mae was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to play Bingo, go to the Casino, and go dancing. She was a devout Catholic. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.