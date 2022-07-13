Mae Naquin Evans

May 7, 1950 – July 12, 2022

Mae “Iva” Naquin Evans, 72, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana passed away on July 12, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church – Chackbay, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Chackbay, Louisiana.

She is survived by her Daughters, Tiffine Evans (Kevin), Elizabeth Loupe (John), sister, Barbra Lemmon, grandchildren, Emily Poche (Dylan), Cody Boudreaux (Achsah), Amber Boudreaux (Justin) and Taylor Stevens (Seth), step grandchildren, Elliot, Quinton, Navie, John Jr., Sebastian, great-grandchildren, Oakland, and Edie.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Vivian Naquin, husband, Jerry Evans and brother in law Larry Lemmon.

Iva was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.