Maedelle Duet Callahan, 98, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on January 11, 2023.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the rosary to begin at 9:30am, at St. Louis Catholic Church. The mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am, followed by the burial in Magnolia Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Maybelle Degruise (Paul), Patricia Degruise (Leroy), Linda Marcel (Robert), and Peggy Roger (Jerry); grandchildren, Cindy Mistretta (Nick), Todd Degruise (Lori), Heath Degruise (Cheryl), Jared Degruise (Jennifer), Brett Clement (Erica), Kristy Moore (Jason), Katie Duplantis (Gerald), Mickey Roger (Cherie), and Tiffany Tastet (Roland); great grandchildren, Jason Matherne (Belinda), Nicole Cook (Donnie), Sara Dickerhoof (Josh), Katie Robinson (Robbie), Virginia McLin (Jonathan), Dustin Degruise, Tyler Degruise (Cassidy), Madison Portier, Erin Degruise, Kate Degruise, Sarah Degruise, Andrew Degruise, Emily Degruise, Stefan Clement (Amanda), Shelby Clement, Baran Moore, Hayes Moore, Lylah Moore, Collin Duplantis, Myles Duplantis, Grant Roger, and Alexis Hebert; and 16 great great grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas “Cadick” Callahan; father, Abel Duet (Mary); mother, Mary Moore Grabert (Hilton); brother, Douglas Duet (Maxine); and sister, Edna Pitre (Jules).

Maedelle was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was devoted to her family and the Lord.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.