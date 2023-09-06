Southdown Plantation to officially re-open today!September 6, 2023
Joel Eric MatherneSeptember 6, 2023
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:00 PM. A Burial will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 in Old Plank Cemetery in Vaiden, Mississippi.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle McCorkle; grandchildren, Zach Levron (Ashley), Kayla Jerome (Anthony), Laken Adams and Dane Adams (Brandi); great grandchildren, Hayden and Tucker Levron, and Kamryn Angelle; siblings, Joe F. Ables, Marshall “Bo” Ables, Margaret Toombs and George Ables; son in law, Medrick Levron.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dan B. McCorkle; daughter, Diane Levron; son, Dan McCorkle, Jr.; parents, George “Whit” Ables and Mary Jenkins Ables; siblings, Carrie Toombs and John Ables.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maggie Dee Ables McCorkle, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.