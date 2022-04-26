Maggie Young Jackson

April 6, 1945 ~ April 23, 2022

Maggie “Tee-Mag” Young Jackson, 77, a native of Mississippi and resident of Larose, LA passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Greater New Fountain Baptist Church 233 E. 12th St., Lockport, LA 70374. Burial will follow at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Larose, LA.

Memories of Maggie will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Ernest Jackson III, (Jodie), David Jackson, and Terra Lynn Jackson. Brothers, Walter Lee Young and James Lee Young (Yolanda). Sisters, Georgia Spears, Nellie Jones, Carrie Reado (Terry), and Zelina Folse (Alfred). Brother-in-law, Rev. Cleophus Jackson (Lillan) and six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl Young and Beulah Young. Husband, Ernest Jackson, Jr., and brother, Melvin Williams.