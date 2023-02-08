Maiston John Martin, age 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 6,2023. He was a lifelong resident of Houma.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Loyce Paulk Martin; sons Kedric Martin, Carlton (Corky) and wife Constance (Connie) Martin; daughters Kathy and husband Otto Newton, Charlene and husband Royce Bjornstad. His Sister Lois Lackey. 8 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mantin and Rosa (Duplantis) Martin; brothers Forrest, Elias, Emery (Dean), Wade; sisters Maudry Leboeuf, Annie Ray Primm; grandsons Mykail Newton, Samuel Newton.

Maiston was know by a select few as Mitch. He was a man of many trades. Always working hard to support his family. He met his future wife in 1957 and instantly knew she was the one for him. He proposed after only three days. They were married on June 1, 1957. Maiston was a generous man and always helped out anyone in need. He loved his immediate and extended family. He always made sure their needs were cared for. He loved to tell jokes. He liked to say that his family “was good for nothing.” He would then pause and say “they do not charge to be good.” He enjoyed gardening and animals. He also loved to play the card game Rummy with friends.

Maiston was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1947. His love for Jehovah God moved him to be a conscientious objector. He refused to compromise on his faith and served 11 months in prison. He had a firm belief that there will be a resurrection ( John 5:28), and enjoyed sharing this belief with others.

The family would like to give special thanks to the compassionate nurses and aides of Journey Hospice.

His memorial service will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness 4690 LA-311, Houma, LA 70360. Doors will open at 2 PM and the services will start at 3 PM.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.