February 28, 1942 – February 25, 2022

Malberine “Margie” Bergeron, age 79, she entered the gates of heaven on February 25, 2022. She was a native Chauvin and a resident of Bayou Blue.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until her Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Bob Eastwood will officiate the service and burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Margie is survived by husband of 55 years, George Paul Bergeron; son, Enas “Bozo” Kershaw, Jr.; daughter, Michelle Bergeron; stepdaughter, Andrea Bergeron; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren.

Margie is preceded in death by Father, Wilson Joseph Marcel; mother, Mae Mary Marcel; stepfather, Edward “Fish” Poiencot; daughter, Melissa Marcel; siblings, Aaron, Ranzel, Elmer Eugene (E.J.), Ray, and Betty Jane; stepsisters, Vera Mae Dupre and Geraldine, Shirley and Betty Poiencot

Margie worked as a Beautician, Correctional Officer, Cake Decorator during her adult years. She loved fishing, hunting and gardening, reading and playing games on her computer.

