Mandy Lirette Denison passed away and went to heaven with the angels just as she was on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. She was a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana.

Visitation and funeral will be Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 9:00am until service time at 11:00 am at St. Ann in Bourg, Louisiana. Burial will follow at St.Jospeh cemetery in Chauvin, Louisiana.

She is survived by her son Brooks and daughter-in-law Megan Denison; parents,Tommy and Claudette Lirette; sister Mary Lirette; brother Donny and his wife Jill Lirette; companion Kevin White; grandchildren, Ryker Denison; step grand children Draven and Silas Neal. Lauren, Emma, Elise, Eli, Heaven, and Hope who also called her MawMaw and Gigi; ex-husband Doug Denison; along with many nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Leo and Louise Lapeyrouse, Conrad Sr., Winona, Evelyn Lirette; uncles and aunts Stephan and Barbara Lapeyrouse, Nelson and Thelma Lirette, uncle Alrudy Trosclair; and ex-mother and father-in-law Mary and Daniel Denison.

Mandy loved life, her family, and friends. She was kind and good hearted. She tried to help any and everyone who needed it in anyway possible. She loved to travel and even played Mrs. Claus for Christmas bringing gifts for everyone. She loved bringing smiles to people. Mandy will be sadly missed.

Thank you to the Little Calliou Fire Department and the staff of Marty J’s who helped in the family’s time of need.