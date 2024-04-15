Marcella A. Stevens, 91, died Friday, April 12, 2024 at 1:33 am. Born December 7, 1932 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her niece and longtime care giver, Kim Boudreaux and husband Tommy and their children, Alexa Boudreaux and Zachary Boudreaux as well as numerous other loving nieces, nephews and godchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Zulma Stevens; siblings, Kervin Stevens, Marguerite S. Bartell, Betty S. Bergeron, Van Stevens and Doris S. Cannon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.