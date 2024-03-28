Marcella Tardiff Perkins, 88, died Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Born February 19, 1936 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Ricky (Desa) Perkins, Kevin (Deena) Perkins and Mary (Dean) Gravois; 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; siblings, Paul Tardiff, Jr., Lily Landry, Rose Allemand and Deanna Oncale.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Perkins; parents, Paul Tardiff, Sr. and Olga LeBlanc Tardiff; grandchildren, Jared Gravois, Kaitlin Gravois, Lane Gravois, and Jeanine Andre’.

Marcella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family and spending time with them. She loved dancing, playing cards, gardening and giving and receiving hugs. She had a strong faith in God and said prayers and masses for everyone daily. She will be dearly missed.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

