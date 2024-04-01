With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Marcia L. Guidry, 68, a devoted nurse, educator, and beloved member of the Houma community. Marcia was born on October 16, 1955, in Houma, LA, and sadly departed on March 28, 2024.



The family will have a private graveside at a later time.

Marcia is survived by her daughter, Bethanie Guidry; and grandchildren, Allie and Avery Guidry.

She was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 44 years, Jimmie Guidry, Jr.; parents, Eugene and Adele Lapeyrouse; and four siblings.

Marcia’s career spanned various roles within the healthcare industry. Her commitment to nursing education shone through as she taught at Fletcher Community College and also served as the director of nursing at several nursing homes. Marcia’s passion for caring extended beyond her profession; she found joy in spending time with her husband, adored her dogs, and cherished moments with her daughter, Bethanie Guidry, and granddaughters.

Marcia lived a life filled with hard work, love, and purpose. Her kindness and generosity touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to us all as we mourn her loss and celebrate the remarkable life she lived.

A special thanks to Jerry Doiron and William Land for all they have done in caring for Marcia after the death of her husband.

