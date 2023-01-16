Marcus W Vanallen, Sr.

Marcus W. Vanallen Sr., 64, a native and resident of Schriever, LA passed away on January 13, 2023.


A visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park (4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA, 70359) from 8:30 AM until funeral time.  A religious service will take place at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.  Interment will follow in Grace Christian Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Boatner Vanallen; sons, Marcus Vanallen Jr. (Jessica) and Chistopher Vanallen (Magean); mother, Annette Roberts Vanallen; brother, Marvin Vanallen; sister, Sandy Bedwell; grandchildren, Victoria Vanallen and Grayson Vanallen.

He is preceded in death by his father, Mike Vanallen; daughter, Pauline Sue Vanallen.


He was a dedicated worker, who worked 40 plus years on the pipeline.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

