April 9, 1944 – July 22, 2022

Margaret Ann Songe, 78, of Houma passed away peacefully amongst her family on July 22, 2022.

She was born April 9, 1944 to Eula and Louis Courmier in Jennings, Louisiana.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Elmore Songe.

Margaret is survived by her four children Cindy Pellegrin, Herman (LeeAnn) Bourque, Robert (Dominique) Songe, and Melisa (Howard) Gros, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Margaret loved to play cards and spend time with her family and her dog, Toby. She especially loved to spoil her grandchildren when they would come visit and tell them of her experiences over the years.

In celebration of her life, Margaret’s family will be having a private memorial service.