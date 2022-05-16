Margaret Dugas Long, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:43 am. Born September 15, 1928 she was a native of Duson, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by sons, Keith Long (Terry) and Rowdy Long; grandchildren, Mia Dupre (Ryan), Travis Burkes (Shalaine), Jason Long, Daniel Long (Abby); great grandchildren, Aysha Burkes, Pilot Burkes, Liam Long, Lainey Long, Valor Long, Jason Allen, Ryan Dupre, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben F. Long, Jr.; daughter, Meryl Long Davis; parents, Ulysse V. and Louise Duhon Dugas; brothers, Irby Dugas, Dr. L.J. Dugas, Col. Meade Dugas, Fred Dugas, Francis Dugas, Sr.; sisters, Gertrude Plaisance and Emerite Badeaux.

Margaret was a girl’s P.E. teacher at West Thibodaux (formerly Thibodaux Junior High). She was a sports fanatic and an avid LSU and Saints fan.