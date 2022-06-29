November 19, 1939 – June 25, 2022

Margaret Fischer, 82, a native of Bourg and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 25, 2022.

The Memorial will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

She is survived by her son, Wade Fischer; daughters, Dawn Fischer and Linda Blanchette; grandchildren, Ty Fischer, Taylor DeHarte, Tate Pellegrin, Ashya Fischer, Demi Fischer, Canon Fischer, Cheilsea Camacho, Sheldon Blanchette and Lindsea Schrader; great-grandchildren, Ariya and Aliyah Fischer, Seraphim and Benjamin Camacho.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Cecile Matherne; brothers, Teddy, Vernon “Bernal” and Benny Matherne; sisters, Katy Hart, Genevieve “Ginny” Ford, Valie Matherne, Marion Hebert, Carol Breaux and Jeanelle Matherne.

Margaret loved people and never met a stranger. If she knew you, you were her best friend. She will be remembered for her strong willed attitude and her desire to make friends everywhere she went. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.