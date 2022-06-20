Margaret Gaudet

Margaret Giglio Gaudet, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 8:53 PM. Born September 29, 1936, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 8:30 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Mrs. Mark (Cathy) Ordoyne, Mrs. Randy (Margaret) Teeter, Mrs. Foye (Joan Ellen) Lirette; grandchildren, Christopher Ordoyne, Victoria Ordoyne Thomas, Ashley Teeter Foret, Michelle Teeter Folse, John Lirette, Joseph Lirette; step-grandchildren, Foye Lirette, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Thomas, Olivia Foret, Hunter “Teddy” Thomas, Caroline Foret, June Ordoyne, Aubrey Folse, Jasper Lirette, Emersyn Folse; brother, Charles Giglio (Jean); sisters, JoAnn Giglio Campo and Valarie Giglio Guidroz (Finn).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eno John Gaudet, Jr.; son, Kenneth Gaudet; parents, Joseph Charles Giglio and Katherine Marisco Giglio; sister, Sandra Giglio.

She enjoyed music, singing, the New Orleans Saints, Hallmark movies, and her Italian heritage. She was a past member and President of both the Thibodaux Music Club and the American Business Woman’s Association. She sang in the St. Charles Borromeo church choir and assisted in numerous Saint Joseph Italian altars in both Thibodaux and Houma throughout the years. She was the co-owner of Beau Coup de presents gift shop in downtown Thibodaux. She loved traveling with her husband, visiting with her family and friends, cooking, eating, and playing cards. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. Her family will miss her dearly, especially her stories, her laughter and her pizelle cookies.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lafourche Home for the Aged for their compassionate care in the last years as well as the staff of Notre Dame Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Genevieve Saint Joseph Italian Altar.