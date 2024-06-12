Our mother, Margaret Houston Dunlap Ellender, age 101, gained her wings just shy of her 102nd birthday.

She was born July 2, 1922, and passed away peacefully on June 10, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9am to 11am on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, until Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons Harrison Ellender, Jr. and Donald Ellender (Mary), her daughters Yvonne Hawthorne, Merle Gallagher, Hilda Gaulka, Anita Marie (Wayne Vilcan), and Barbara Lawson (Ray); her grandchildren: Charles, Kelly, and Michael Hawthorne, Stacie, Rachael and Bart Ellender, John and Gabe Ellender, Brandi and Richard Marie, and Helyn, Leah, Rebecca, and Macy Ledet. She had 31 great grandchildren and 9 great-great children.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Harrison Ellender, Sr. her father, Vail G Dunlap, her mother Emma Houston Hodges Dunlap, her brothers Donald and Glen Dunlap, her sister Dorothy Dunlap, her granddaughters Laura Lee Liptack and Rochelle Ellender, her son in law Rickey Marie, her son in law HL Hawthorne, her son in law Fred Gallagher, her son in law Richard Gaulka, and her daughter in law Margaret “Toosie” Ellender.

She was born in Austin, Texas in 1922, to her mother and father. She later moved with her family to Orlando, Florida where she spent her childhood.

As a young woman, she moved to New Orleans to attend Charity Nursing School.

She met the love of her life, Harrison Ellender. They wed shortly thereafter and raised 7 children, all of whom were able to witness their mother live over a century. She was a wonderful mother with an unmatched spirit of love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was an exemplary of genuineness and a realist like no other.

She loved spending time with her family and was blessed to be able to see generations of her family evolve. She witnessed decades of history and made memories that will last a lifetime for all that knew her. She looked forward to quality time with her sons and daughters, whether it was biscuits and coffee or a simple visit to the Montegut Lions Club.

She enjoyed living her life to the fullest. She danced like the night would never end. She took pride in being a lady, hair always done, and lipstick applied perfectly.

She kept up with the latest world news, being a witness to 101 years of world change. She was an avid sports fan, abreast of the latest inside stories, players, and news in football, basketball, baseball and more. She would sit in her living room and faithfully watch her Saints!

She was an excellent cook. From her blackberry dumplings to banana pudding to fried chicken, to white beans and fried fish and her world-famous Bloody Mary’s, she embraced caring for her family and passing on her legacy to us. A legacy that we will always cherish.

She was deeply loved and admired. This is a bittersweet moment in time. We will feel the loss of our beloved mother forever, but we are so fortunate to have the values that she bestowed upon us during her beautiful life.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.