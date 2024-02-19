Margaret Judene “Judy” Brien, age 89, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024. She was a native of Bassfield, MS, and resident of New Orleans, LA, and former long-time resident of Bayou Blue.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Louis Church in Bayou Blue Tuesday, February 20, 2024 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Wednesday at St. Louis Church from 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Judy is survived by her sons, Randy L. Brien, Stanley P. Brien (Laura Hobson Brown); grandchild, Zachary J. Brien; brothers, T. Wayne Cavanaugh, Allen R. Cavanaugh; sisters, Mary Lee Hoskins, Marcia Sue Jackson, Kathleen Holloway Cook, Elizabeth Bergquist, Charlotte Cavanaugh.

Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Lawerence “Larry” Brien; parents, Francis M. Cavanaugh and Margaret Kerley Cavanaugh; son, David G. Brien; sister, Frances Rester.

Judy was a long-time education paraprofessional with several life-long interests including gardening, antiquing, decorating, and crafting. She was a member of the Krewe of Aphrodite and the Houma Chapter of the Red Hat Society. She and her husband were avid world travelers, and prolific RV-ers throughout the entire U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

She was dearly loved by family and friends and will be forever remembered and loved.

The family would like to thank her caretakers at Chateau and The Carrollton.