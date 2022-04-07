July 21, 1938 ~ April 5, 2022

Margaret Marie Harris, 83, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Living Gospel Church 140 Corporate Drive., Houma, LA 70360.

Memories of Margaret will forever remain in the hearts of her daughter, LaTonya Robinson and granddaughter, Maya Anna Robinson.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Matthews and Mercedes Stovet Matthews and son, Mark Harris.