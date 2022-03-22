Margaret Melancon

May 11, 1936 – March 17, 2022

Margaret Theresa Melancon, 85, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Gray, LA passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Schriever, Louisiana from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. The burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Schriever, Louisiana.

She was survived by her daughters, Kim Marlin (and husband, Kevin), and Lisa Dupre (and husband, Roger); granddaughters, Terin Dupre-Chang (and husband, Kevin), and Brittany Bollinger (and husband, Neal); and great-grandchildren, Alexander Cade Bollinger and Benjamin Paul Bollinger.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ralph Melancon; great-grandchild, Fern Bollinger; parents, Raoul Tabor and Estella Baradell Tabor; and siblings, Lillian Arceneaux, Lewis Tabor, Stella Arceneaux, and Dorothy Betemps.

Maggie’s pride and most joyful moments came from the time she was able to spend with her great-grandsons whether it was making them breakfast or sneaking them a treat. Her home was always open to anyone, even strangers (of course she never met one) and you would never leave hungry. While in high-school she met her sweetheart Ralph and they were married in 1956. Putting on her best shoes and jewelry she and Ralph would often dance the night away at their favorite honky-tonk. Hopefully Hank Williams is on the jukebox in heaven for the two of them to waltz again together!

In celebration of Maggie’s life, the family asks that you wear pink (her favorite color) to the service. If you’re unable to attend, please put on your favorite pink attire wherever you may be on Wednesday.​

For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Margaret, her family requests Mass to be said in her name at St. Bridget or donations to be made to the Facial Pain Research Foundation for Trigeminal Neuralgia by going online to https://facingfacialpain.org/donate/.

