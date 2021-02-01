LPSO to increase deputy presence during Carnival season for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaignJanuary 31, 2021
September 20, 1940 – January 30, 2021
Margaret Minor Shaffer (age 80) of Ardoyne Plantation, in Schriever, LA., died peacefully on January 30, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Margaret was born September 20, 1940 and lived in Terrebonne Parish most of her life. She graduated from Terrebonne High School, received her Bachelor’s degree from Nicholl’s State University and her Master’s Degree in Library Science from Louisiana State University. She went on to serve as a librarian for Terrebonne Parish for thirty-five years and served as Director from 1973 – 1995. She led the effort to utilize book mobiles and library branches around the Parish in order to help with literacy and encourage a love of reading. Even with that big-picture vision, her favorite times were sitting with the young children as she would have “story-time” or helping a young student find the right book for a term paper. She loved needle point, crafts, doting on her extended family, bourbon-and-Tab and a good romance novel, and caring for her historic family home. She was a member of the American Library Association, Southeastern Library Association, Louisiana Library Association and was awarded the Woman of the Year for Houma by the Business and Professional Women in 1981. She was also a member of the Terrebonne Historical Society, Terrebonne Genealogical Society and loved her life-long Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal.
Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Margaret “Meme” Krumbhaar Shaffer, father, Milhado Lee Shaffer, Sr. and brother, Milhado Lee Shaffer, Jr.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Marlene Acomb Shaffer; her nephew, Milhado Lee Shaffer, III, (Susan); niece, Katharine Shaffer Holley (Scott); and niece, Emily Shaffer Francis (Jon); and grand nephews and nieces: William Shaffer (Amy), Thomas Shaffer, James Shaffer, Mitchell Holley (Spencer), Tyler Holley (Emily), Morgan Holley, Madison Holley; Lilly Francis, Roy Francis, Hattie Francis and Silvia Holley. She created joy in the lives of her family for many years, and this love will certainly be missed.Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church with the memorial service beginning at 9:30 AM. (Please take every COVID-19 precaution, and Margaret would understand if many of her friends and family would prefer not to attend these services due to this terrible disease we are all fighting.)
The family is very grateful for the many years of professional caring from the assisted living staff of Terrebonne House. Their staff loved her as a member of their own family and created an environment for our family to continue to do the same. Of course, the family would like to thank, Jules DuPont, MD, for the years of medical care he provided. There were also numerous personal sitters who have provided loving care to Margaret, and we want to thank them all for their special care and love. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church or to the Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shaffer family.