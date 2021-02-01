September 20, 1940 – January 30, 2021

Margaret Minor Shaffer (age 80) of Ardoyne Plantation, in Schriever, LA., died peacefully on January 30, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Margaret was born September 20, 1940 and lived in Terrebonne Parish most of her life. She graduated from Terrebonne High School, received her Bachelor’s degree from Nicholl’s State University and her Master’s Degree in Library Science from Louisiana State University. She went on to serve as a librarian for Terrebonne Parish for thirty-five years and served as Director from 1973 – 1995. She led the effort to utilize book mobiles and library branches around the Parish in order to help with literacy and encourage a love of reading. Even with that big-picture vision, her favorite times were sitting with the young children as she would have “story-time” or helping a young student find the right book for a term paper. She loved needle point, crafts, doting on her extended family, bourbon-and-Tab and a good romance novel, and caring for her historic family home. She was a member of the American Library Association, Southeastern Library Association, Louisiana Library Association and was awarded the Woman of the Year for Houma by the Business and Professional Women in 1981. She was also a member of the Terrebonne Historical Society, Terrebonne Genealogical Society and loved her life-long Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal.

Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Margaret “Meme” Krumbhaar Shaffer, father, Milhado Lee Shaffer, Sr. and brother, Milhado Lee Shaffer, Jr.