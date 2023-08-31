Margaret Tucker, 100, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Viewing and Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service at 11:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd. Houma, LA. 70360.

She is survived by three nieces, Mable Lyons, Barbara Scott Jasper and Doris Payne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arron Williams Tucker, her mother, Octavia Neville, three brothers, Reggis Payne, Emmanell Scott and Joseph Scott, one sister, Louella Scott.

