Margie Boudreaux Talbot, 87, a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on May 15, 2024.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Landry’s Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the religious service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children, Gemma Svensson (Dan), Mitch Talbot (Kim) and Amy Hebert (Kyle); siblings, Larry Boudreaux (Emily), Sylvia B. Ordoyne (Paul), Nancy Boudreaux; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Joseph Talbot; son Scott Joseph Talbot; parents Claude Boudreaux and Solange Talbot Boudreaux; siblings Audrey Boudreaux, Myrna Becnel, Debra Hernandez, Hattie Gautreaux; and grandson, Challenge Talbot.

