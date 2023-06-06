Margie Bourg Gautreaux, 76, of Lockport, passed away on June 2, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 from 9am to 11am with the Memorial Mass to begin at 11am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1113 Hwy 55, Montegut, LA 70377. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A family gathering will be held at the American Legion immediately following the burial.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Gautreaux Jr.; son, Chad Brunet and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Adam and Frankie; stepchildren, Jason, Jared, Joshua, Juliette, and Jeffery; step grandchildren, Jaycie, Jaylie, Jayzlie, Jaken, Jenna, Gavin, Jolayla, Jaxton, and Nathaniel.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth, Clark, and Dennis Brunet; grandson, Brody Brunet; stepdaughter, Jacqueline; step grandchildren, Gabriela and Izabela; parents, Joseph and Lethia Bourg.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.